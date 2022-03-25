Suppose I have a business making lawn chairs, but for some reason, the government subsidizes hobbyists who wish to make lawn chairs. Then the government decrees that I must buy the hobbyists’ lawn chairs at the same price I sell mine. So now I have lawn chairs that I must put in my show room and effectively give away. The hobbyist, without the costs of leasing a building, maintaining a showroom, paying employees and benefits, has a far more profitable business than I do, since I supply the infrastructure, at my cost, and the hobbyist uses it to compete with me.
Can’t happen? Consider FPL’s situation with home solar installations. The homeowner, normally at least upper middle class, dips into the taxpayer's pocket to help pay for his solar panels, then turns around and sells electricity at retail cost to FPL, with no obligation to repair downed power lines, fix bad transformers, own a fleet of trucks, etc. Nor is the income from this home-based business taxed.
So now, with the net metering bill, we see a rectification of this unfair anti-business practice, and immediately all those wealthy folks operating a 100% profit business, built with subsidies from you and I, begin to whine about the unfairness of it all. We should praise Governor DeSantis for approving the net metering bill, which simply eliminates one of the absurd economic biases associated with the green power industry. There has never been a more perfect vehicle for welfare to the rich.
