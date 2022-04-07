There is much misunderstood about solar net metering.
Demand on the grid is very much confined to daylight hours. Those forward thinking individuals that have home solar power generation use it in their own homes first and then to charge at home their Tesla cars. There can be a surplus which is fed into the grid. This keeps the cost down for other users by supplying power to the grid when it is most needed avoiding the very high cost of the grid having to buy electricity from out of state or to run peaker plants for very short periods to meet high demand. The wise know that electricity takes the path of least resistance so excess home power that goes into the grid will first power a neighbor’s house. Expensive long distance transmission is avoided.
A recent letter writer saw individuals being self-sufficient as elitist. Often forward thinking individuals gain economic advantage. Statistically they are more likely to be wealthy…this individualism is one of the strengths of our society. Most don’t subscribe to a communist concept of state run monopolies trumping (pun intended) individual rights. Eliminating net metering lets a monopoly buy home solar at low cost and sell to others at high profit.
More and more individual freedoms are being destroyed as Tallahassee's commie-loving Conservatives support DeSantis in controlling home solar, health care, local government, women’s rights and even special election police.
