Editor:
Thank you for bringing to light the current plight of 9/11 survivors and their fight to secure badly needed funding for their treatment.
When I heard of Rep. Steube's shocking callousness to this legislation, it caused me to worry that we are already forgetting what happened that day and how it changed our country. 9/11 was not a crime, it was an act of war. It was this generation's Pearl Harbor.
The funds this legislation provides will not just go to helping the 50,000-70,000 sick first responders. To date, over 400,000 citizens and volunteers have been treated.
These funds have one purpose and that is to assure that the Mount Sinai World Trade Center Health Program and its clinics all over the country continue to operate.
The program continues to provide the medical community with important research findings on cancer treatment and one day you or a family member may be saved by research done by the program.
It has been 18 years since that day and we as a nation must never forget the events of that day.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
