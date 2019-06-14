On Sept. 11, 2001, our country came under attack when the two towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were hit by planes that were taken over by terrorists. Almost 3,000 lost their lives that day, including 343 first responders. The passengers and crew on United flight 93 also lost their lives when they fought the terrorist takeover, causing it to crash in Shanksville, Pa.
It took just five seconds for the New York Fire Department to respond to the World Trade Center, and they were quickly followed by other responders and citizens. It took one phone call, and the fire chief of the all-volunteer fire company in Shanksville left his job and rushed to the crash site, along with other volunteer firefighters who also left their jobs. It was at the Pentagon that workers immediately stepped in to pull survivors from the wreckage and where first responders also quickly responded.
It is almost 18 years later, and while the promise was made to never forget and to always honor the victims and the brave Americans who came immediately to help, it seems just that has occurred. It’s obvious that Congress has somehow forgotten.
While the Zadroga Act was approved by Congress in 2010, it expired in 2015. It was then renewed because of the efforts of comedian John Stewart and firefighter Ray Pfeiffer, who later lost his battle to cancer. The two pounded the halls of Congress, and as a result the bill was extended.
There are now over 40,000 people who have applied for help from the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, and while $5 billion in benefits have been awarded, there are still about 21,000 claims that are pending. The fund, established to last just until 2020, is rapidly running out of money, and benefits are being reduced. It would seem that the promise to never forget and always honor those who survived, volunteered and cared enough to be there to help has indeed been forgotten.
Once again, Jon Stewart, with surviving responders, is pounding the halls of Congress, asking to be heard, and once again Congressmen and women are dragging their feet. One excuse has been that it is a New York problem, and yet there are survivors living today in every state, and many of those survivors live right here in Florida. Another is that they just don’t have the money to renew the VCF and extend it until 2090, as it must be.
Yes, there are attorneys fighting for many of the survivors and, yes, the costs are high. I find myself wondering, “Just what is the cost of a life?” When I was blessed with the opportunity to meet with and hear the stories of 9/11 responders, I found myself asking the question, “If you knew then what you know now about the toxins you were being exposed to, what would you have done?” Each and every person looked at me as if I was asking a ridiculous question, and then responded, “Of course I would have done the same thing. That’s what we do. That’s what we are all supposed to do.”
I urge everyone to call, write, email our congressional leaders and remind them of the promise made 18 years ago and to urge them to do what is right. I urge everyone to take time to sit and do some research and learn what has happened to those brave responders, volunteers and also to the residents who have become ill since 9/11.
We need all to return to that promise that was made to honor and never forget all those who did what they believed we all should do. We all need to remember the lesson they have all taught us. We all indeed are “our brothers’ keepers.”
Libby Schaefer is a Punta Gorda resident.
