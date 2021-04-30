Editor:
Even if/when the “solution” destroys, the only remaining truly free and independent Democratic Republic on Earth.
America was founded by brave colonists, who detested the tyranny being imposed upon it by an English Monarch. They welcomed immigrants to our country, but they came knowing there was no free lunch; but could become American citizens with the opportunity at a better life, by swearing allegiance to honor and obey our Constitution.
In 231 years since, a permanent political class, supported by liberal media, big corporations, unions, lobbyists, corrupt judicial members and lawless groups (BLM, Antifa, etc.) have used trillions of taxpayer dollars, indoctrinating our youth to believe Marxist/Communism is the best way for the future. Fauci and his associates played right along, demanding freedoms be eliminated for the good of society - possibly, masks forever!
Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist party has one goal: world domination! The aforementioned groups are clueless or indifferent to the speed with which he is effectuating it and contrary to their motives, will be treated no better than the rest of Americans, who Xi and the Chinese Communists despise; because they have long been shamed and ridiculed by Americans.
Who can dispute: “It’s easy being a Communist in a free country but try being free in a Communist country!”
Freedom loving Americans, act now to stop the sellout by Congress and the White House. Peacefully protest in their face and demand America stay a free and sovereign Democratic Republic, as it was founded!
Act now!
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
