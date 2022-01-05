In state legislatures in many red states especially, the doubters about the 2020 elections are busy passing laws to try to control results of the 2022 elections and beyond. They disbelieve the results of the last election or they say so. They plan to keep them "honest" they say.
But who really tried to perpetrate fraud? Think about that person, our president, whose phone call to Georgia's secretary of state demanded that the secretary find him 11,000-plus votes, the plus coinciding to the number he needed to win in Georgia. He didn't care where or how the votes came, he just demanded they be delivered. He cajoled, threatened and in every way sounded like a mob boss.
Who could listen to this and think this man had any respect for an honest election or our constitution? Trump and his acolytes are still threatening the secretary, who voted for Trump, by the way, a man who wanted him to win. How can they have the gall to point to any supposed fraud when they made this documented attempt and later a biased Trump recount in Arizona found even more votes for Biden?
Further, when election fraud is found, it seems to be Republicans, as in a recent report that several folks in the Villages attempted to vote in their home states and Florida, or in North Carolina when Republicans picked up mail-in votes in an attempt to harvest them. It seems vital that a national voting law be passed to ensure real honesty for all, real honesty.
