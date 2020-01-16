Editor:
Make America great my a**. I was fortunate to grow up in Massachusetts which is where true patriotism started. Concord green where the shot heard around the world was, Old North Church where the lanterns were hung, visiting the USS Constitution. I remember going to my grandmother's house on Patriots Day and watching the parade being led by a William Dawes reenactor yelling the British are coming.
Look where we are now. The Constitution is a meaningless piece of paper. We have a leader who tells us how he's the greatest at everything, this must include philandering, bankruptcy and lying. He says he's the most transparent president ever yet won't release his taxes and silences people who might have first hand knowledge of the infamous phone call. What is he hiding?
This president doesn't have a clue what diplomacy is or realizes his actions have consequences. He'll probably blame this war on Obama. This is not a reality show. He is playing with our brave soldiers' lives and for what, his ego? This shows his insecurities by always bringing up past presidents.
It's time to hang the lanterns again. Our President is destroying everything that our forefathers fought for. So true patriots of the 21st century arm yourselves for the new rallying cry is the Trumpers are coming. God bless our troops.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
