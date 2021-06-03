Editor:
I'm from New York, the City. I moved to Florida, via Los Angeles, after my mother suffered a stroke. I knew little about Southwest Florida, but as Mom and I familiarized ourselves with the area, we happily called Charlotte County home.
Acquaintances became treasured friends. There are times of joy like when I became a published author, and times of sorrow when Mother died in 2018 at 106 years old.
I've met scores of writers, too, Most thanks to James Abraham's efforts to foster a literary haven in Charlotte County. James has published and edited more than 500 books; he's just released another, one of his own, "Century."
Although I've lived here two decades as a caregiver, writer and instructor, "Century's" subject matter is mostly news to me. It's a fascinating, encyclopedic - we the people detailed rhythmically written history with photos galore of Charlotte County. Oh the stories people tell - old ones, new ones, secretive, compelling and all true.
James is a retired journalist who knows his way around footnotes. "Century" celebrates our centennial.
Naomi Pringle
Port Charlotte
