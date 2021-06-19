Editor:

The State Board of Education has approved a new rule. This rule requires educators to instruct students about the difficult parts of American History regarding slavery and segregation in a specific manner. This standard whitewashes history.

Standards serve as an umbrella for teaching. As a former educator, I was expected to follow standards but I was not banned from providing students the facts and a forum to engage in critical thinking skills. Florida's new standards and rules stifle a teacher's ability to educate as well as a student's ability to learn and think critically.

The encouragement and endorsement of this new rule continues Florida's march to autocracy.

Maria Metge

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments