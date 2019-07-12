Editor:
The summer is upon us and the winter residents have headed north. However, the American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte has not slowed down with their activities and events. They are always open for business and they remain diligent in serving our state and local veterans and families.
Congratulations are in order since the post has several new officers being installed in August.
First, a big congratulations to our departing commander, Michael “Gambler” Raymond, for his latest accomplishment. He has been voted as the Department of Florida, third vice commander. After serving six years with our local post, Gambler has proven his ability to lead and he will be moving up to this prestigious and well-deserved position.
We now have a new incoming commander, Mike Schwartz, who will be taking the helm in moving our post forward for 2019-2020. Of course, we wish him the best and we will continue to work with Mike in his new role.
The Ladies Auxiliary is a large part of Post 110, and we always welcome new members to assist with all endeavors and accomplishments pertaining to our veterans. With Kay Mugavero being elected to continue as our auxiliary president, we will remain working alongside the American Legion members in our main objective in helping all veterans and their families.
In the spirit of “Service Not Self” we will always be vigilant in our mission.
Cynthia Weant
Port Charlotte
