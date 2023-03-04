When judged by number of gun deaths, America is the most violent of all industrialized nations. Sadly, mass shootings have become ordinary living-dying events.
In view of this violence one can only have compassion for people who want to carry a concealed gun. They see a dangerous world and carrying a concealed gun as the solution to their fear.
A healthy community depends on trusting that most citizens live in peace. This trust will be challenged if anyone 21 years or older with no training in firearms safety and no background check is allowed to carry a concealed weapon. We will wonder whether those carrying are in control of emotions that severely impair good judgment.
A healthy society must encourage positive pro-social trust in each other, and especially in our law enforcement officers who are trained in when and how to use lethal force. Law enforcement officers did not invite ordinary citizens to help enforce the law by carrying concealed weapons. They know that tragedies are likely to occur, and how hard it is to control emotions in dangerous situations.
Urge your legislators to reconsider passing this concealed weapon legislation that would generate even more fear in our society. Let us trust each other, and our law enforcement officers. Let this choice to trust each other manage our fears, and promote psychological health for ourselves, our children, and our communities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.