Editor:
My husband and I are full-time residents and read the paper daily. We have five recreational crab pots and we put them in the water two Saturdays ago. Being over 75 we need no license.
The next day our pots had been stolen. They were in Lemon Bay between Oyster Creek and Cedar Point. They were fairly new, sturdy pots that we brought down from Maryland, had our stainless steel tags and R buoys firmly attached.
There was never a thought of there being a week each year that all pots are pulled to clear out the leftover pots. Why should we have name tags on each pot when the subcontractors who pull the pots for Florida Wildlife and get paid for each pot they pull, don’t take a minute to inform that the pots are identified? The subcontractors mash them to get as many and make as much money as they can.
All I am asking is that the Englewood Sun and Florida Wildlife make the front page about once a month stating the one week each year that they choose to remove all leftover and abandoned crab pots. It was costly for us to replace those pots. Yes, our fault for not knowing the week they take them, but I believe the local paper should remind seniors like us. This was a costly experience. I hope nobody else has to go through this kind of loss.
Sue Donovan
Englewood
