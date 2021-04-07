Editor:

In reference to the cartoon on March 23 depicting an elephant beating democracy with voter suppression. Please explain how the "elephants" are using voter suppression. What I understand that the GOP is backing for elections that we can feel secure.

Number one is voter ID should be a no-brainer for assuring that every voter is registered and who they profess to be. It is required for most things in one's life including doctor and medical related procedures, certain over the counter meds, welfare, cigarettes and alcohol.

Number two following the U.S. Constitution that states handle and any changes must be done by the legislature, not by state or local decisions. Number three keeping voting records up to date, which requires removing persons names who have moved from the districts and those who are deceased.

Number four no mass mailing of ballots. Period. Absentee ballots must me requested by a registered voter and signature must be verified. So please explain how this keeps registered voters from voting?

Jan Crooks

Englewood

