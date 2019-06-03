Editor:
Today I watched with a degree of interest the installation of the new sound barrier at the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts. I just had to get a closer look at the material, and saw it was some sort of rubbery sheet that will, in effect, stop any air movement.
Prediction: The next issue for the city to contend with will be complaints from the pickleballers about how hot the courts get now.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
