Editor:

Today I watched with a degree of interest the installation of the new sound barrier at the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts. I just had to get a closer look at the material, and saw it was some sort of rubbery sheet that will, in effect, stop any air movement.

Prediction: The next issue for the city to contend with will be complaints from the pickleballers about how hot the courts get now.

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte

