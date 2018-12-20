Editor:
Recent problems with HD Custom Homes illustrate the need for the county and state to better protect people, especially out-of-town wannabe homeowners and local tradesmen. The allegations are: HD took significant money up front, then did little, no or bad work, and didn't pay many subcontractors.
The county did not police the permit or lien processes. HD had more than 50 permits for new home construction open simultaneously, which should be a red flag unless it's Lennar. The county knew there were over $1,500,000 in liens against HD projects, another red flag. The county wasn't on the ball, but some banks were also at fault, evidently paying for work not completed.
Here are some suggestions.
The state should require contractors with more than one home going up or project permits totaling more than $500,000 to post a performance bond. Insurance companies would likely have kept a much closer eye on HD than did the county, and the homeowners could be made whole. When liens against one contractor's projects exceed $200,000, the county should review the situation and suspend work if appropriate to protect the subcontractors.
The county inspectors should be required to follow up on permits that are open for an extended period with no inspections requested. Contractors taking money before work is completed should be required to keep such funds in separate checking accounts for each owner or, even better, have a bank act as an at risk escrowing agent to make payments directly to the subcontractors.
It should help.
Gregory Carney
Port Charlotte
