After reading the article in the Dec. 22 Sun regarding FDOT’s five-year plan, I was disturbed to learn of a plan to locate a rest area "on I-75 near the Punta Gorda Airport." Just a few years ago the same FDOT closed the rest area just off I-75 and across from Piper Road -- the direct access road to the airport from I-75.
That rest area is still vacant, and certainly meets the requirements for proximity to I-75 and the airport. That location might save $5.5 million dollars in land acquisition, and serve the public need for a rest area on I-75 in Charlotte County.
I can't speak to the construction cost ($27.4 million) because I’m not sure what remains of the previous rest area’s infrastructure. But there must be some advantage to start with the existing land area.
Ralph Gaudette
Burnt Store Isles
