The photo of the Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocala showing the tables for patrons being measured for six feet apart demonstrates how insane this arbitrary political recommendation is for safety! If two large people are back to back at this type of seating, their actual distance is more like three feet. And when both rise at the same time, talking and perhaps laughing, their exhalations can interchange easily.
Most likely the patrons will not have masks or gloves on while eating. How long does the virus remain on wooden benches?
But who cares right? Floridians must have their freedoms to infect as many people as is possible while making a living? How ironic.
Stay home folks and cook a nice family meal. It’s the only way to rid us of this killer virus. The doctors and nurses will thank you!
Patricia Flynn
Sarasota
