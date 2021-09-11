In a recent letter, it was suggested that Florida is trying to pass laws to make it harder to vote. Really? Suggestion, that in an era when voting has been made more accessible than ever, that it is reasonable for lawmakers to address issues that could potentially compromise your vote and nullify legitimate votes.
New law recently passed by the Legislature leaves key voting rights in Florida unchanged, allowing voters to cast a ballot by mail without an excuse and keeping at least eight days of early voting. Rules that were tightened caused a large increase voting by mail, ballot delivery by persons other than the voter, creating more possibilities for ballot harvesting/fraud.
Measures protecting the integrity of your vote should be encouraged. New rules are not onerous on the voter they are designed to secure votes. Requirements: that you register to vote by mail every election cycle, provide ID if you request a mail ballot in person or on the phone. Rules also limit the number of ballots other than your own that you can turn in and prohibit election officials from mailing ballots, unless requested. Despite the efforts of the SOE office to diligently clean the roles, people are still on the roles who have moved or died, suggesting for this reason alone that mailing to all is dangerous.
Delaware, Biden's home state, doesn't permit no-excuse early voting. Those voters should consider moving here to improve their ability to vote.
