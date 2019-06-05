Editor:
A wonderful change in the Sun’s policy towards recognizing our military on historic dates, much better than previous owners and staff. The history of our country must be remembered, good or bad if we are to continue as a united nation. Many other democracies chronicle their totality of history rather than dwell on their ancestors' sins or try to hide the dark side of their humanity.
The sacrifices of our few remains World War II veterans and their vast number of departed comrades must be told and remembered by present and future generations before it is lost to our history.
Peter Angelina
Punta Gorda
