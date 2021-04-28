Editor:
As Republicans in the Florida House and Senate propose changes to election law, one can only wonder if they are cutting off their nose to spite their face.
Many requirements in the proposed new law, for example, would make voting harder for older Floridians living in nursing homes and assisted care facilities. I wonder how many Republican votes those folks might represent?
In a twist of irony, the past president – an outspoken critic of the 2020 election and a possible inspiration for the “Election Integrity” laws proposed around the country – voted in the same way many of us in Florida vote, by mail.
Florida supervisors of election, including our own supervisor here in Charlotte County, agree that the 2020 election was fair and well-run. Despite these facts, our leaders in Tallahassee are busy crafting legislation to make it more difficult to vote.
It’s time for all of us to speak out to District 75 Representative Grant and other Florida elected officials.
Stop trying to fix what isn’t broken. You may regret your efforts when you disenfranchise the very voters who put you in office.
Steve Johnson
Punta Gorda
