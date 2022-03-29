If you still believe the New World Order is a conspiracy theory, Joe Biden just said it out loud.
Quote: “There’s going to be a new world order out there and we have to lead it.” It’s true. The groundwork has been laid and right now they’re plotting the demise of the United States of America.
On the surface everything appears normal. The sun is shining, Spring Break is in full swing, the beaches are crowded, the restaurants are full and business is humming along.
Look a little deeper. The fire is lit under the slow boiling frog: crushing gas prices, out of control inflation, devaluation of the American dollar, supply chain shortages, authoritarian COVID mandates, two-tiered justice system, American citizens denied due process, censoring free speech, propaganda from the main stream media, unabated illegal immigration, massive surge in crime, labeling parents as terrorists, and if that’s not enough we are teetering on WWIII.
The NWO wants complete control of the peasants (that’s us, we the people). This is brought to you, courtesy of American enemies both foreign and domestic.
If they win, our standard of living will change and we will be peasants. The silent majority needs to speak up before it’s too late. Silence and compliance, becomes consent.
