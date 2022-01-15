Recently the virus hopped a plane in South Africa and flew to San Francisco. Since the virus is a constant recurring thing shouldn't we crimp its style by banning international travel? It did originally come from China on a plane.
The virus causes disruptions in Chinese manufacturing which results in irregular shipments of goods to America. Shortages are no excuse for price gouging and inflation is just greed. American oil production has dropped from 12 to 10 million barrels per day. Oil companies anger with Biden is punishing the public and economy.
Thanks to the Chinese there is no shortage of fentanyl in the United States. Wall street has invested heavily in China, a few have become richer and the people get squat.
New York City Democrats are concerned about the rights of habitual criminals. Some could pay bail and some couldn't so in pursuit of pure absolute equality Democrats abolished cash bail putting all criminals right back on the streets. Is it any wonder some New Yorkers are moving to Florida and Texas?
Upon becoming governor on of the first things Ron DeSantis did was to clean up the voting ballot counting process in Broward County. Remember when days after an election election officials would still not have an accurate complete result? The thing is Democrats can't win an honest election because propaganda and ideology alone can't get them to the finish line.
