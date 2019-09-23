Editor:
In regards to a letter writer's comment ("Texans limited in their interests") about Rep. Cueller, "This is is not New York. In Texas we talk about God, gun and trucks," and suggesting Cueller "taking pride in being dumb is just plain dumb."
The writer applauds how smart New Yorkers are, with their share of Nobel prize winners.
New York State was once called "The Empire State." Number one in population, but not anymore. Fourth behind Florida, Texas, then California.
With one of the very highest in real estate tax and state income tax, one doesn't have to be a Nobel Prize winner to decide when it's time to leave.
Tom Golisano left New York, and with the money he saved of not paying New York State income taxes he helped construct three Golisano Children's Hospitals here in Southwest Florida. He stated when he left that New York was just frittering away his tax dollars and he could put that money to better use.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just passed a law allowing illegal immigrants to receive driver's licenses. (Shouldn't you be legal first?)
Anyway, I lived in New York for 65 years. Had a corporate business and suffered deranged taxing structures and politics that has caused myself along with people and jobs/business to leave.
I left New York, and the letter admits he did too.
Charles Woodworth
Englewood
