Editor:

Lots of folks are moving here from New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, etc. because life is better in Florida. They are moving here for the weather, no state taxes, cost of utilities and being able to move around the state pretty much at will.

However, they are bringing their liberal politics, which they left behind, because they didn't like the way their state was run. They want to bring all those liberal ideas here and change our state. If that's the case eventually you will be living in the state you left for the rules you didn't like. If something is not broken, don't fix it.

Laure Leveillee

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments