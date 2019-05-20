Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

A recent news release reported that three radio stations in Florida would broadcast (several times per day) all of Trump's speeches between now and the 2020 election.

That announcement reminded me of the classic comment by actor Monty Woolley in the movie, "The Man Who Came to Dinner," when while portraying the acerbic title character Sheridan Whiteside he said: "I may vomit."

Bill Ringelstein

Punta Gorda

