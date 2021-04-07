Editor:
After watching the village idiot's first fixed news conference I wasn’t sure if it was a SNL skit. All reporters were picked ahead of time and he had the answers in front of him. When he stumbled when he went ahead of himself and just stared into great beyond. The world is a watching this fraud and the clock is ticking. We my friends are in great danger.
Dennis Toomey
Port Charlotte
