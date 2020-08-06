Editor:
How the media manipulates news.
Our Englewood Sun, for example, June 30, front page: "White Power" Flare-up in retirement haven reveals tensions." It was in The Villages on June 14, during a golf cart parade for Trump's birthday. A white woman, with BLM on her shirt, was shouting profanities at them, as they drove by. Rather than cuss at her, one man shouted "white power." Then, of course, the TDS media insinuates that Trump and all his supporters are racist white supremacists.
June 30, Page 2: "Iran issues arrest order for Trump." This was in response to a drone strike that killed Iran Gen. Soleimani Jan. 3. The Sun said "nothing" about Soleimani being a bloodthirsty terrorist responsible for hundreds of American deaths with thousands wounded and an "imminent attack" planned to kill more! Also, Iraqis danced in the streets with news of Soleimani's death.
July 21, Page A8: "St Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest." The Sun made it look worse for the McCloskeys because they cut most of the original article by Jim Salter AP, July 20. Sun said nothing of a large group of people breaking an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs. The McCluskeys were defending their property and their lives! Every Missouri and USA citizen has a Second Amendment right to protect themselves and their property! Kim Gardner, who brought the charges, and her office may be subject to a federal investigation.
This and worse goes on every day in "our" country!
Ross Walcott
Englewood
