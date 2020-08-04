Editor:
The news media seems to be making a big deal about the body of John Lewis crossing the Edmund Pettus bridge. No mention that this bridge was named after a Democratic senator, who was a Confederate officer, who later became a Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon!
Ric Campbell
Punta Gorda
