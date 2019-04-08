Editor:
An honest, effective and non-biased news media is absolutely necessary in order to maintain our constitutional republic. But gross misconduct on the part of the news media in reporting on the Covington student confrontation with a native elder, the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax, the fake Trump-Russia collusion story and tons of other news failures and screw-ups indicate that the Republic is in trouble.
What should be done?
The news media needs to decide what its product is. Is it to continue the relentless, progressive, social justice warrior narrative, or is it to be honest, non-biased journalism? The news media is best when both major political parties dislike it. Currently, the news media is like a typing pool for the Democrat Party.
Journalism schools need to decide whether they should continue pushing the progressive, SJW curriculum or do they do what they have never done, that is, teach future reporters to be honest and non-biased and to do thorough research on their stories.
The public and the representatives it sends to Congress have to decide whether journalism, news organizations and reporters deserve the special right that the founders naively gave them when the First Amendment was written. As far as I am concerned, journalists have demonstrated that they do not deserve any more First Amendment rights than any other U.S. citizen. The news media’s enemy is not Donald Trump — its is the news media itself. The color "yellow" comes to mind.
Jose Sanchez
Englewood
