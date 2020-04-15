Editor:
President Trump has found a way to use the news media to support and almost guarantee his re-election in 2020. Trump has wisely replaced his weekly re-election parties with a daily news conference held at the White House.
Trump exaggerates any positive coronavirus issue with words such as great, significant or an extraordinary performance. Trump instills his personal efforts as needed or crucial in obtaining passage or success in performing the coronavirus the task. The viewer is misled to believe Trump was the main reason the task was successful. Trump exaggerates the success of most programs. Lying to or misleading the public is acceptable and seems to be relished by Trump. Few have challenged Trump at the news conferences.
When a reporter dares ask a question on a subject that Trump deems as negative reporting, he belittles the reporter and refuses to answer the question. The viewer is led to believe all is perfect in Trump world. He alone is making progress in the war to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
It is the media's responsibility to insure the news conferences are unbiased and reports on all aspects of the news. Instead the news media is unfairly reporting only Trump's notion of what should be reported. Its time the news media woke up and exerted its power and stopped reporting on Trump's biased news conferences.
Richard Gromada
Port Charlotte
