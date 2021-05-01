Editor:
So very sorry The Sun continues its liberal biased news! For four-plus years every paper was negative about Trump and he did a lot of good for this countr. It was fought daily by the Democrats! Several letters to the editor a day!
We now have a “puppet” and his masters doing everything possible to cause discord in our country, not published by you, just typically whitewashed or totally ignored. I remember well when Biden decided to come out of the basement he and his wife preached to unify this country. Talk is cheap and your paper is not helping.
Rarely published are the destructive, self absorbed actions of this administration, just negative Trump! Our country is in trouble, oath sworn on the Bible to protect our Constitution, a lie, or basically ignored etc. Our country needs positive things to read and the truth about this administration! Own reality unlike the motto of the Democrats blaming everyone else. Take part in unifying our country and calling out the hate and corruption in Washington.
Carlene Fearn
Port Charlotte
