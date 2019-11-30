Editor:
My husband and I are considered news junkies. We record ABC, CBS and NBC 6:30 news every night as well as PBS News Hour. We never watch Fox News or CNN. Often we will fast forward through stories we've already seen. I always enjoy the human interest stories the three major networks have at the end of their half-hour shows. David Muir on ABC will have a touching story as will Stephen Hartman. If you don't watch these you're really missing something.
We also watch several late night talk shows like Seth Myers and Stephen Colbert. Yes, they like to make fun of Trump but you have to learn to take it with a grain of salt. They have even shown a video of Trump imitating a handicapped man. As if anyone would do such a thing!
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
