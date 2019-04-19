Editor:
It really does seem that the media favors the liberal left over the right. I use as an example, Sunday's "The News Wire" section:
On Page 3, paragraph 5, an article headed, "Federal judge strikes down Calif. ban on high-capacity gun magazines," describes the judge as "an appointee of President George W. Bush."
In the same section on Page 8 (the back page) is an article headed, "U.S. judge throws out Trump's Arctic oil leasing order." Nowhere in this article does the political affiliation of Judge Sharon Gleason appear. She was an Obama appointee.
You of the press may not even be aware of such subtle slanting of the news, and it takes a monumental effort for your readers to read between the lines.
Hopefully, if more readers make you aware of this, you (the media) will hold yourselves to a higher standard. In the meantime, I hope you at least do not try to pretend that your articles are fairly presented.
Michael Baker
Rotonda West
