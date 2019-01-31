Editor:
Please tell me the article on Jan. 24 stating that a teen gets 20 hours community service and a six-month driver's license suspension after speeding down a street and accident killing another teen is fake news.
This can't be real. Did he at least get a speeding ticket? What do the deceased teen's parents get?
Kathy Kwierant
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.