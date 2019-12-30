Editor:

I believe in freedom of the press, I had a small newspaper in Chicago. But, all newspapers are money-making businesses! They are owned by individuals or corporations. They are the boss and just like any other business, if you want to keep your job, you do as the boss tells you to.

So, if the boss of a newspaper or news media is a Democrat do you really believe he’s going to favor a Republican and do everything he can to get him elected to office, using his newspaper or news media!?

So where does the friendship begin and where does it end? I have many friends, but the only true friend is me, myself and I.

Friendships don’t always last, something like a political newspaper can tear friendships apart. Just as they are doing today!

Robert E. Blanco

Punta Gorda

