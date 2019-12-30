Editor:
I believe in freedom of the press, I had a small newspaper in Chicago. But, all newspapers are money-making businesses! They are owned by individuals or corporations. They are the boss and just like any other business, if you want to keep your job, you do as the boss tells you to.
So, if the boss of a newspaper or news media is a Democrat do you really believe he’s going to favor a Republican and do everything he can to get him elected to office, using his newspaper or news media!?
So where does the friendship begin and where does it end? I have many friends, but the only true friend is me, myself and I.
Friendships don’t always last, something like a political newspaper can tear friendships apart. Just as they are doing today!
Robert E. Blanco
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.