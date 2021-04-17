Editor:
This is the first time I have ever written an opinion to a publication of any kind. My wife and I moved to Venice in 2005. We have always supported local high school sports as an important and positive way to introduce leadership and teamwork skills; tools that are important in life.
We have watched as other Florida newspapers have diluted their coverage of local High School sports, almost eliminating any coverage of this important contribution to our society's future. Last night we attended both the Venice High School Girls softball game and the simultaneous Boys baseball game
We were treated to an evening of positive play by all four teams, and some displays of good sportmanship rarely seen.
Then this morning, even though the baseball game ran later than usual, there on the front page of the Venice Gondolier sports page we were treated to full coverage of both games as well as a preview of the tennis district playoffs with Venice High School hosting this event. This complete and timely coverage is so important for our community, its loyal fan base, and to display for all, the sports programs in our community.
My wife and I have talked to other newspapers, but they just don't "get it." You and your team "get it", and are to be commended for the efforts it takes to even delay deadlines in order to provide timely written coverage for our high school athletes. We have no children or relatives on these teams, but believe it is important to support our local schools.
Bill and Bobbi Morris
Venice
