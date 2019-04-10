Editor:
The Sun newspaper staff was invited to the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” celebration that was held March 30 at the American Legion post in Port Charlotte.
The Sun did not give any notice in their newspaper in advance of the American Legion, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” celebration, nor did it provide any coverage in their newspaper.
Veterans take note, the Sun shunned your military organization’s event.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
