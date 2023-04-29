A few years ago I wrote a letter to the editor praising the Sun Newspapers for their coverage of the activities here in the area (as well as for good comics).
Lately I’ve noticed little coverage of what goes on at County Commission meetings in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. We have the County Administrators’ periodic op-ed column, although we can hardly expect him to criticize his commissioners. We also have the county website, if you can navigate it.
Mostly we get fluff pieces and articles from national news services. We never get any critical analysis of what local governments do that will ultimately affect the quality of life here.
For example: What changes to the Comprehensive Plan are contemplated? How good is our water? How are our tax dollars being spent? How effective is our government? How ethical is our leadership?
Newspapers are encountering headwinds. But the situation would be more favorable if you gave us real news, engaged the population and were willing to criticize those who govern and serve.
I can’t believe that everything is just peachy in state, county and local government. We count on you to hold our government’s feet to the fire.
A political thinker once said: “If confronted by a choice of government and no newspapers or newspapers and no government, I’d take the latter.”
