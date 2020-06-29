Editor:
This morning before I opened your paper, I already knew that Bolton’s unreleased book contained bad things about President Trump. I also new that several people including our attorney general had said that there were a lot of lies about what he said in the book.
Your rag of a paper, did not bother to mention this. Bolton would not testify against Trump in Congress. But he knew that he could make a lot of money by writing a book and fill it with lies about the president. He also knew that you and every drive-by news outlet would promote it for him and not bother to mention the lies.
So why would he testify and maybe have some one call him a liar. It’s amazing that you cannot even follow the money. Oh, wait that would be newspaper work! Your motto should be “Every lie that is fit to print about Trump."
Donald Mueller
Punta Gorda
