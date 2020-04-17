Editor:
I want to personally thank Sonja and Laura from your paper. I had a major task to find new advertising for an event at our park this season. I was given both these names to contact.
They went the extra mile to make sure I got the advertising correct. It was placed in the correct locations and dates they told me it would be. All the letters coming into the paper currently deal with sad news. I felt there should be a little positive. I wanted to just say thanks and I'll be calling you again.
Angie Sweetnam
River Forest Village
