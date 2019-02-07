Editor:
You recently published an article bemoaning the problems papers are having with circulation: down from 122 million to 73 million over the past 15 years.
Two primary reasons are the multiple news sources available and increased use of social media. Biased and lazy reporting certainly have driven this outcome as well.
I was happy to see your paper rid itself of the horrible USA Today supplement. I wish the AP articles could meet a similar fate. Newspapers and cable news put out stories that are not only biased, but in many cases lies.
Two very recent examples was the BuzzFeed story on Trump's lawyer and the coverage of the Kentucky Catholic students in Washington, D.C. Of course, there was no coverage of the Black Israelites group that were the primary instigators and started the confrontation. They were not scrutinized because that would not fit the mainstream narrative.
Newspapers and cable TV paid no attention to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's horrible comment's about late-term abortion."You can let the baby die on the table unless the mother changes her mind, then you can resuscitate."
The vet I took my dog to yesterday offers a more compassionate environment than abortion clinics being purposed by New York and Virginia.
Putting out fake and false news is only part of the problem, the things you ignore is just as great an offense.
In a recent letter to the editor the gentlemen who left your profession after 25 years stated, "I regret that I bothered to get my journalism degree,I should have picked an honorable profession." That says it all.
Troy Wilson
Port Charlotte
