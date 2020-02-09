Editor:
Where do you go to learn about what is happening in your community, what new businesses are opening, what needs to be celebrated, who could use a helping hand? The answer could be “the internet”, but then you will not likely see things for which you are not searching, and you could spend far more time digging around than would be spent pleasurably leafing through the paper.
Newspapers help keep us connected. The Sun does an excellent job of that. It provides an opportunity for the many different opinions in our community to be heard. But there is room for improvement. The media has contributed to the division in our country by dealing inadequately with untruths.
If a person in high station says that the sun is rising in the west, that must be reported. Readers can think whatever they want about the statement, but the media should point out that it is a verifiable fact that the sun rises in the east. In less obvious cases, it should also tell where or how it has verified its facts. It is legitimate and necessary to argue about policy and consequences. Reporting lies without a disclaimer is irresponsible.
We are fortunate to be served by a paper that cares about its community. Support it so that it has the resources to do its journalistic best.
David Martin
Punta Gorda
