My love affair with newspapers began 65 years ago by reading the L.A. Herald Express at age 8. The comics, Dear Abby and advertisements for trusses, laxatives and other mysterious products piqued my childish curiosity.

Over the years I simultaneously have been informed, confounded and comforted by news stories , features and many, many more advertisements. In fact, I have found jobs; decided on a career; bought, sold and rented homes; joined clubs and even won a silly Valentine's contest. All thanks to 12 newspapers in the five states I've called home.

More than ever, Americans need the straight reporting papers can provide. I also enjoy The Sun's coverage of hometown interests down to school sports and neighborhood events. I sincerely appreciate the dedicated personnel needed to produce and distribute a daily. It seems a thankless job these days, but please know many others like me are most grateful to all of you. May newspapers across the country hang tough.

Arlene Wilson

Punta Gorda

