Editor:
I have a question about most, if not all of the articles you print on President Trump’s claims on election fraud. Here’s what bothers me and should bother you and every one of your readers no matter who they voted for because it seems to go against unbiased writing even more than almost all your articles. In today’s paper (12/22/2020, page 5A) the headline is “Fox, Newsmax shoot down own aired claims on election.”
The first lines, of the article says, “Two election technology companies whose names have come up in President Donald Trump’s false charges of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election….” And continues on.
Explain to me how the AP writer isn’t playing judge and jury stating that the charges are false? This shows the most biased reporting by trying to make the readers think that they are false without anyone ruling that they are. They are as of now unproven, but that is not the same as false.
You look back at almost any articles that you print about the disputes and the word false is always there. It seems to me that Trump would have the same lawsuit towards Mr. David Bauder and the AP as they are seeking from Fox and Newsmax. It’s disgusting that all the news and newspapers are editorializing everything they print and not letting their readers make up their own minds with just reporting the news as it is.
Rick Green
Rotonda West
