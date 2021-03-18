Editor:

Must admit just love my home and neighbors, but the future looks very bleak for all of us. One's a great part of Murdock across the street from our high school, already know who the Sun is backing in our next commissioner election.

The Sun does not even have to endorse them they are now already their main campaign managers.

When I first read Betsy Calvert's press releases, I thought wow this one is great, and wrote her so. Now she has been told, to mention the next repeat candidates as often as possible, in her press releases.

Everyone in the elected official's offices has been endorsed by the Sun, the way they do it in Russia. I got elected in N.J. without an endorsement. And had to govern without the penny tax. Their first priority is: be Republican, no matter how dishonest the candidate.


One I worked with and I really miss, is former honest commissioner Bob Starr, one who loved children, animals and was very concerned about taxes.

We were working on our "neighborhood park," and playground for our children until we got a new commissioner, endorsed by the Sun. If you get a chance to see our neighborhood now 12 years later, it is almost unbelievable. I am only allowed 250 words; I have to print some follow-ups.

Alexander Haak

Murdock

