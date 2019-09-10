Editor:
Daily we are told who, again, who, should be our next president. These same lectures have been a part of our electoral process since our country’s founding.
But 2020’s election is shaping up differently. Ultimately, it will not be about an individual (a who) but about a social/economic philosophy. Will the United States stay basically a capitalistic society or will we embrace socialism? Capitalism has made America the “envy of the world.” Yes, our national wealth is astounding. Why? Because, in its simplest form, capitalism rewards those who have earned it.
On the other hand, while socialism recognizes this massive wealth, it sees it as being too “concentrated” — in the hands of too few. Socialism would seize this wealth (mainly through higher taxes) and “redistribute it to the many” based not on their productivity but on their “need.”
Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. once said: “There are better and worse ways of living.” In our next election we voters must decide if capitalism or socialism is the better or worse way of living.
Your presidential vote will effectively determine which social/economic philosophy our nation will pursue. The person, the who, we elect will be the face of our national values; the “standard bearer” of which way our America is moving.
Capitalism vs. socialism is the absolute paramount issue in next year’s election. Your job — in fact your duty — is to study, learn the true facts, understand the big picture, then vote accordingly.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
