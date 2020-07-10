Editor:
In 2012, the NFL fined a player for kneeling in prayer before each game.
In 2013, they fined a player for wearing green cleats to support people with mental illness.
In 2014, they made a player remove a shirt that said "Know Jesus know peace " before a press conference.
In 2016, they denied a request from the owner of Dallas Cowboys to have decals on players helmets to honor fallen police officers.
And denied a request to have all players wear a decal to mark the 15 year anniversary of 9/11.
In 2020 they will allow players to wear the names of "victims of police brutality" on helmets and sing something called the Black Lives Matter anthem.
Remember that the next time you decide to watch a game.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
