Editor:
Thank you Mr. Nickerson for your well-written column on the front page (May 24). Excellent advice for all to consider. Too often, we hear this statement, "If you're afraid to go out, stay home." This is a simplistic and cavalier response to the pandemic.
A significant percentage of our residents have jobs considered to be essential, medical professionals, first responders, store employees, truck drivers,etc. We cannot stay home, we must go to work to serve the public, treat the sick, deliver goods and services. We are not able to collect unemployment, as we have a job, even if we are afraid. I have also noticed, as Mr. Nickerson, has stated, some concerning and increasing lack of protective measures by some.
While I wholeheartedly support the need to restart our economy by reopening businesses, schools and local governments; it is imperative that we all do our part to protect ourselves and each other. There is no vaccine, new data and information is constant and ever changing. Let's take personal responsibility, continue social distancing, limit our interactions, wear masks. Be considerate, be kind.
Karen Gallipoli
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.