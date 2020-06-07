Editor:

Thank you Mr. Nickerson for your well-written column on the front page (May 24). Excellent advice for all to consider. Too often, we hear this statement, "If you're afraid to go out, stay home." This is a simplistic and cavalier response to the pandemic.

A significant percentage of our residents have jobs considered to be essential, medical professionals, first responders, store employees, truck drivers,etc. We cannot stay home, we must go to work to serve the public, treat the sick, deliver goods and services. We are not able to collect unemployment, as we have a job, even if we are afraid. I have also noticed, as Mr. Nickerson, has stated, some concerning and increasing lack of protective measures by some.

While I wholeheartedly support the need to restart our economy by reopening businesses, schools and local governments; it is imperative that we all do our part to protect ourselves and each other. There is no vaccine, new data and information is constant and ever changing. Let's take personal responsibility, continue social distancing, limit our interactions, wear masks. Be considerate, be kind.

Karen Gallipoli

Deep Creek

