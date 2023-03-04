Last February life returned to normal. Then our home insurance company went bankrupt the result of a few shady roofers, lawyers, justices and corrupt or inept politicians. These crooks filled the court docket with civil lawsuits forcing the insurance industry to avoid expensive litigation and settle. Home insurance is for catastrophic damage not low cost roof repair.
Our only option was Citizens insurance. Citizens required a new roof. We had expected our roof to last three to five more years. We requested quotes from six roofers ranging from $19K to $25K. The sixth roofer gave us a quick inspection and immediately asked to study our worthless insurance policy. He explained he was an insurance expert and if we had time to wait he estimated his company would cost half the price quoted.
He planned to work with his legal team and take the bankrupt insurer or maybe Citizens to court. All we had to do was sign a contract provide a $2,500 deposit. He estimated six months of legal wrangling. We had 60 days to secure a new policy. Initially we signed but felt complicit to an illegal action. The next day we canceled the contract and contacted Citizens our only option.
Late September Ian blew by and our new roof installed by an honest roofer held. Because we were forced to Citizens our destroyed pool cage was not covered. Estimated rebuild cost $20K. There was no other damage to our property. Our deductible is $8K so no money for minor repairs.
