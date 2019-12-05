Editor:
I had a bad dream that is very hard to shake. It seemed as if my past became the present. There were two large figures I can't forget, Mussolini and Hitler. They first haunted my teenage years.
When I finished high school in '42, several of my classmates missed our commencement because they had already been killed in the European theater of war.
Today this recollection brings back visions of these dictators and the smoking ruins they made of Europe. Today I wake up frightened by new visions of maimed bodies and children in prison camps. Donald Trump is trying to take over the military; some men are resigning, while other admirals and generals remain to stand up against dictatorial commands in order to protect our men and women in the military. Where is the old respect for our leaders? Will America wake up? What a nightmare!
Carolyn Bader
Port Charlotte
